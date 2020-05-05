close
Tue May 05, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 5, 2020

Fritz aces ‘Stay at Home Slam’

Sports

AFP
May 5, 2020

LOS ANGELES: America’s Taylor Fritz outshone Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova to win a star-studded online tennis tournament, earning $1 million for hungry children in the United States.

Fritz, the world number 24, and social media star Addison Rae beat Japan’s Kei Nishikori and DJ Steve Aoki to win the ‘Stay at Home Slam’, where players and celebrities faced off in a Nintendo tennis game while isolating because of the coronavirus.

Latest News

More From Sports