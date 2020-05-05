Fritz aces ‘Stay at Home Slam’

LOS ANGELES: America’s Taylor Fritz outshone Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova to win a star-studded online tennis tournament, earning $1 million for hungry children in the United States.

Fritz, the world number 24, and social media star Addison Rae beat Japan’s Kei Nishikori and DJ Steve Aoki to win the ‘Stay at Home Slam’, where players and celebrities faced off in a Nintendo tennis game while isolating because of the coronavirus.