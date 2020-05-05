Spanish cup rivals want fans at the final

MADRID: The Spanish football federation (RFEF) expressed its support for a call on Monday by the Spanish Cup finalists Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao for the final to be played with fans in the ground.

The clubs said in a joint press release that they had met with Luis Rubiales, the president of the RFEF, who had agreed to ask the general assembly on May 8, if the

final could be played with open doors.

The RFEF immediately responded with a statement of its own, saying that it “fully shares the desire” of the two clubs to play the final “when health and sporting circumstances allow... open to the public and in the presence of fans and all those who wish to attend”.

This would be the first all-Basque final in the history of the competition.

“The desire and will of both clubs has always been, now and before, to play and enjoy the final match along with the supporters,” they said in a joint English-language press release. “This is what we would like most. A final to be lived with our supporters in the stands.”

The match was originally scheduled for April 18 in Seville at the Olympic Stadium, known as La Cartuja.

Announcing the postponement in March, Rubiales said: “The aim is for La Cartuja to be full of people.” No new date has been fixed. The Spanish league remains suspended and clubs have not been able to return to training.