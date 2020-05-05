US milestone of 100,000 virus deaths likely by June

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump now says his worst-case coronavirus scenario would be 100,000 deaths, but the country will probably reach that grim milestone by next month, according to several scientific models--none of which predict a summertime halt to the virus’s spread.
“We’re going to lose anywhere from 75,000, 80,000 to 100,000 people. That’s a horrible thing,” Trump said on Sunday evening at a virtual town hall meeting on Fox News.
The Republican incumbent, who is vying for re-election in November, argued that without lockdown measures that have crippled the world’s biggest economy, the toll would have been far greater—more than 1.2 million “at a minimum.”
But Trump’s end-game figure is likely far lower than the reality—his own White House says 100,000 to 240,000 Americans will die from Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.