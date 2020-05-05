Pakistani PhD student dedicates poem to medical workers

LONDON: A Pakistani doctorate student at the University of Oxford has made waves by writing a heartfelt poem titled “Angels” dedicated to frontline medical workers who have lost their lives to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mashael Kamran, who is currently doing a PhD in sustainable future energy and transport needs, said she wrote this poem because she believed that the frontline medical workers were the real heroes who had emerged from this crisis.

Speaking to The News, Mashael said: “Writing this poem was my way of coping with the circumstances and shedding a little light on what’s going around during this horrifying times.

“Our doctors and nurses across the globe are constantly risking their lives every day to save hundreds of people, putting patients first always. Some have to make the toughest decisions of their lives and some suffer a painful death but they still perform their duty with the same resolve and courage.”

Mashael, whose mother Senator Seher Kamran is a leading figure in Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), mentioned how it was heartbreaking to witness so many deaths of healthcare workers who had dedicated their lives to the service of humanity. The poem was picked up by famous Spanish guitarist and Guinness World Record holder Rafael Serrallet who transformed the poem into a song sung with his daughter Aitana. Rafael holds the world record for the fastest time to play a concert on each continent.

Speaking to The News, Rafael said: “I was deeply touched by her feelings and lyrics for the doctors and healthcare workers who are fighting Covid19; and in this struggle to save the lives of others, they are sacrificing their own lives.” He added: “Mashael has expressed her feelings in her lyrics and I have shared mine in the music composition and by adding my voice together with the voice of my daughter Aitana.”

Rafael, who is a family friend of Mashael’s and has also visited Pakistan, further explained how the global pandemic had resulted in the cancellation of all his concerts but he was using the power of social media to connect with his audiences. He said he was extremely touched by Mashael’s sentiments towards the health workers and wanted to sing her tribute with his daughter. “I have performed in many countries, including Pakistan, and once the world is normal I look forward to performing in Pakistan again,” Rafael said.

Several British Pakistani doctors — including Dr Habib Zaidi, Dr Furqan Ali Siddiqui, Dr Maimoona Rana and Dr Nasir Khan — have passed away while fighting the viral disease.

Total cases in the UK exceeded 175,000, while total deaths in the UK are over 28,000 —making it the third most affected country in the world.

Following are the lyrics of the poem:

“Those noble hands stopped working

A heart of a saviour is now at rest

A death has prevailed, God took away another angel

“Days will never be the same

Your selfless body will never walk again

And the tears of grief will take a while to dry

“Oh dear angel, but let’s not forget, you are truly alive

As a guardian of humanity, you are an endless light

Your spirit sings in the soul of many

So stretch your wings and fly”