EU spearheads $8bn coronavirus fundraiser

BRUSSELS: Celebrities, world leaders and philanthropists pledged some 7.4 billion euros ($8.1 billion) on Monday for research into coronavirus vaccines, treatments and testing during an EU-led videoconference that was snubbed by the United States.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who hosted the conference, said a vaccine was the best chance of beating the Covid-19 disease, which has so far killed nearly a quarter of a million people around the world -- 140,000 of them in Europe.

Major European powers, along with Japan and Canada, made the biggest pledges but the lack of US representation raised the prospect of an uncoordinated competition to develop and produce a vaccine.

Some wealthy American individuals did take part, and pop star Madonna´s million-dollar contribution was feted by EU officials.

The conference narrowly missed its target of 7.5 billion euros—although a handful of contributors did not put a sum on their pledges—but UN chief Antonio Guterres warned that much more would be needed, putting the final sum required near 38 billion euros.

“These funds are a kind of down payment for the development of new tools at the speed needed,” Guterres told the conference. “But to reach everyone everywhere we likely need five times that amount.”

Nonetheless, World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hailed the fundraising as a powerful show of “global solidarity”. The donations came from around 40 countries, the UN, research institutes and philanthropic bodies including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

But the initiative was undermined by the absence of the United States, with President Donald Trump at loggerheads with the WHO over its handling of the pandemic.

A senior US official said Washington welcomed the telethon effort but insisted many of the organisations making pledges had already received substantial American support.

Pressed on why the United States was staying away, the official called the EU event “one of many” and said Washington was “at the forefront of those international efforts”.

But other leaders are concerned that Trump’s “America First” approach could lead to a counterproductive transatlantic race to find a vaccine and called instead for a collaborative approach.

While British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the world “must work together to build an impregnable shield around all our people”, his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe urged the international community to “unite to overcome the crisis”.

French President Emmanuel Macron said it was vital that once a vaccine has been developed, it is treated as “global public property” with access available for “the whole of the planet”.