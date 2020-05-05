SC asks Centre, provinces to devise national policy against Covid-19: Apex court seeks response on Zakat funds’ utilisation

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed directed the federation and provinces on Monday to jointly formulate a national policy against Covid-19 pandemic and sought a report in that regard.

The apex court observed a uniform policy with the consensus of all stakeholders was needed to deal with coronavirus outbreak.

The chief justice expressed his indignation over, what he observed, “opaque” procedures and measures adopted to combat the coronavirus crisis in the country, while questioning the transparency in the distribution of aid and medical supplies.

The criticism came as a five-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Ahmed conducted a suo moto hearing into the coronavirus case. The bench included Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed.

The secretary health, in his briefing to the court, said the virus had “certain types” and the ones in the US and Europe were of a more serious nature. “Why are you comparing us to the US and Europe? Do not do this at all,” said the chief justice, adding it was not possible that national authorities “keep on sleeping” in the hopes that the disaster will pass them by.

During the proceedings, Justice Ahmed questioned the federal health secretary about a quarantine centre established near Haji Camp. “Who turned the Haji Camp [in Islamabad] into a quarantine centre?” asked the chief justice, to which the secretary health said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) was responsible for the decision. The attorney general noted that the NDMA had submitted a report regarding the measures it undertook following the virus outbreak, however, none of the NDMA officials was present before the court to discuss the report.The court expressed anger over the lack of representation from the NDMA, following which it questioned Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat about the Haji Camp quarantine centre.

“You people are spending billions of rupees, but no one knows what is happening… There is no transparency in anything,” Justice Ahmed remarked. He further questioned the criteria being followed by state institutions in addressing the prevalent issues, and on provision of masks and safety gear.

“If we conduct an audit of the expenditures on coronavirus measures, [only then] we will get to know what is actually happening,” the chief justice remarked.

He further remarked it seemed as if all the measures taken to combat the coronavirus only “existed on paper” and no one actually knew how the government was managing during the pandemic.

Justice Sajjad Shah noted that not a single province had so far presented a policy before the court. “You (officials) have different standards, whichever department you fear, you make it operational again,” said Justice Shah, adding the government closed the markets but reopened the mosques. He said 90 per cent of the markets were not following any regulations, adding if people were to go by social distancing then it should be applied to everything.

“The Sindh government rather than making a policy is giving permission to industries to reopen,” remarked the top judge. Justice Ahmed lamented that there did not seem to be a unanimous policy so far. “The federal government’s policy is only limited to 25km.”

The Sindh government has given permission to 150 factories to resume operations, said the chief justice, continuing that the factories should have been made operational after a thorough policy. He remarked that the entire country’s affairs had gone topsy-turvy. “Those who lost jobs how are they surviving?” The court also sought response from the federation and the provinces on the auditor general’s report on Zakat and Baitul Mal funds’ utilisation. The court said it would decide whether the matter regarding misappropriation of Zakat and Baitul Mal funds should be referred to the National Accountability Bureau or the Federal Investigation Agency.