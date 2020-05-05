Lockdown to be eased gradually in days ahead: Imran

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Monday the government had decided to gradually ease lockdown in the days ahead to re-start economy to facilitate the common man, as the nationwide tally of the coronavirus reached nearly 21,000 with 476 deaths.

The Prime Minister said the restrictions had badly affected the general public as lockdowns generated big problems and impacted “local vendors and white-collar workers”.

The Premier, in a video call to public representatives, urged them to provide relief to the public in the difficult situation of coronavirus and also encourage them to adopt precautions to contain the spread of the pandemic.

He asked MNAs and MPAs to be more cognisant about the implementation of the comprehensive standard operating procedures (SOPs) formulated to ensure the safety of general public against the virus. “We are doing [lifting lockdown] because the people are suffering and losing their jobs. But if SOPs are not followed we fear that it might spread rapidly and we will be forced to move towards a lockdown once again,” the Premier warned.

Khan said the government was firm on providing utmost relief to the people and recently announced a financial package of Rs1.25 trillion to mitigate their sufferings. He said distribution of Rs12,000 financial assistance to each deserving family was being carried out in a most transparent and merit-based way. While a special programme for providing relief to labourers and workers had also been launched, he added.

The Prime Minister asked the elected representatives to ensure that needy people in their constituencies were benefiting from the government’s relief package. He lauded the spirit of people from the all walks of life to join Corona Relief Tiger Force with an aim to provide relief to the masses.

He mentioned that terms of reference (ToRs) had been devised to utilise the services of one million volunteers to assist provincial administration in relief work, besides updating it about the situation of stock availability of basic commodities at Utility Stores. Khan said a pilot-project in that regard had been launched in Sialkot which could prove as a model for Tiger Force. “The Tiger Force will not be paid, they will do jihad [against coronavirus],” he said, adding the team would set up help desks in union council offices and help register the needy.

Planning Minister Asad Umar briefed about the situation of coronavirus in the country and the steps to control its spread.