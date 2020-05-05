Quran publishers praise governor

LAHORE:The Quran Publishers Association has greeted Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar for making teaching of Holy Quran with Urdu translation mandatory at educational institutions of Punjab.

Anjuman Nashiran Quran Pak (ANQP) president Kashif Iqbal has extended congratulations to Ch Sarwar on making such a welcoming and far-reaching decision. In a statement here on Monday, Iqbal said the ANQP would extend assistance to the Punjab government in this regard and expressed hopes that this august decision would be implemented at the earliest.

Kashif Iqbal said Holy Quran is the book of guidance and a formula for success, both worldly and eternal. He said troubles and problems faced by the humanity at present, especially the Muslim Ummah, were the result of dissociating the life affairs from the Quran. He recalled that as long as Muslims followed the commandments of Quran they were the leading nation of the earth and led a peaceful successful life.