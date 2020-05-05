14 POs arrested

Islamabad :Islamabad Sadder Zone Police have apprehended 14 proclaimed offenders (POs) during the last week in special crackdown against those criminals being at large despite their involvement in crime cases of heinous nature, a police spokesman said.

He said that this crackdown has been launched following special directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed who assigned task to all Zonal SPs to ensure arrest of absconders. Following these directions SP Saddar (Zone) Sarfraz Ahmed Virk assigned task to all SDPOs of Saddar Zone including SHOs to ensure arrest of those involved in heinous crimes.

Margallah and Karachi Company police arrested two POs, Shalimar police arrested five POs, Tarnol and Ramana police arrested two POs each while and Golra police arrested three absconders Proclaimed offender involved in murder and crime cases of heinous nature.

He said that DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has directed to continue this ongoing crackdown and said he would review himself performance report of each police station in this regard. He has also directed for effective action against those involved in drug pushing or other criminal activities.