Proposed cut in EOBI pension rejected

LAHORE:The leadership of labour organisations expressed the need to refrain from deduction of EOBI pensions which were increased to a nominal amount of Rs8,500 a few months back.

The statement regarding the matter was given by the leadership of Pakistan Mazdoor Mahaz, Mutahida Labour Federation and Railway Workers Union; Qazi Ahmad Naeem Qureshi, Shaukat Chaudhry, Muhammad Yaqoob, Fazal Wahid, Hanif Ramay, Altaf Baloch and Muhammad Akbar.

They elaborated that "the EOBI department is run by the funds gathered by the workers and the industrialists, while the government has repeatedly failed to fulfill its promise of matching grants over the course of many years. They alleged that if a transparent audit was to be conducted of the EOBI Department then it would become clear that the administrative expenditures of the department are higher than the accumulated pensions given to the workers.

The leadership said it is saddening to see that the officers and board members of the department who get billions in terms of pays and benefits from the department has failed to fulfill legal and official perquisites for increasing the pension to Rs8,500 from Rs6,500.

They added that the pensions which had been increased to Rs8,500 were paid to the pensioners without any legal notifications and even after consecutive five months of increased payments -- the incompetent EOBI administration wasn't able to fulfill the legal requirements.

They said the administration of the department was saying that the pensions from the month of May would be reduced to the original amount of Rs6,500 and in all probability the previously increased amount would also be reimbursed from the pensioners.

The labour leadership condemned the act of EOBI administration saying "at the time of such crisis”, where due to the Covid-19 pandemic everyone is suffering from financial problems, decreasing the pension for 6 lakh old aged beneficiaries will aggravate their perils." The leadership jointly appealed to the government to take notice of the matter and bring those responsible to justice.