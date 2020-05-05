Concern over prposed commission for minorities

LAHORE :The summary on National Commission for Minorities will be discussed and passed today (Tuesday) in cabinet meeting in Islamabad.

Leading civil society organisations have voiced strong reservations against the proposed commission as it fails to meet the intention of verdict of the Supreme Court passed on June 19, 2014 and does not follow the precedent that exists in the establishment of National Commission for Human Rights, Commission on the Rights of Child and the National Commission on Status of Women.

“The move is a blatant aberration from the orders No 4 of para 37 of Supreme Court passed on 19 June, 2014 (SC SMC 1/2014) by a bench headed by then Chief Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani which stated that, “A National Council for minorities’ rights be constituted. The function of said Council should inter alia be to monitor the practical realisation of the rights and safeguards provided to the minorities under the Constitution and law. The Council should also be mandated to frame policy recommendations for safeguarding and protecting minorities’ rights by the provincial and federal government.”

Peter Jacob, the Chairman of Peoples’ Commission for Minorities Rights said the court orders cannot be complied with unless an empowered, independent and statutory body was established that had powers to hold inquiries and provide remedies to human rights violations; therefore, it will not be acceptable to us.

Various governments in past 30 years had set up such ad hoc minority commissions through administrative powers, which failed to translate into protection of human rights for minorities. “Setting up yet another body without powers and resources will defeat the purpose; therefore, we reject this tokenism,” said Peter Jacob. Moreover, this commission being established is in violation of the standards set out in Paris Principles by the UN. By this principal anyone holding a political office cannot be part of this commission.