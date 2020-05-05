Fire rescuers paid tribute

LAHORE:Punjab Emergency Service Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer paid rich tribute to the firefighters who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty while rendering their services to protect precious human lives and properties of the citizens.

He said fire safety is the life safety as over 90pc fire and rescue services across the world are carried out for fire prevention and fire safety. Now, it is the need of the hour to ensure National Fire Safety Codes-2016 in high rise buildings and new developments to promote fire safety in the country, he said.

He appealed to all departments concerned to come forward for establishment of safer communities in Pakistan as it is not the job of fire rescuers alone. He added that after establishment of comprehensive emergency management system of Rescue 1122 in Pakistan, the first Modern Fire Service was started in 2007 and has responded to over to 143,000 fire emergencies in Punjab during last 12 years and saved losses worth over Rs 447 billion.

He was addressing a ceremony of the International Firefighters’ Day ceremony held at Rescue Headquarters. Following the directions of the DG Rescue Punjab the International Firefighters’ Day was symbolically commemorated in all districts of the Punjab. In order to promote fire safety, central vehicle march past was conducted from Command and Control Rescue Station to Expo Centre to Rescue Headquarters Lahore. Furthermore, District Emergency Officer also visited the families of Shaheed’s Firefighters in their districts and showed solidarity with them as they are proud of the service and service will always remember them.

Dr Rizwan Naseer congratulated the best rescuers of the years and advised them for working with same dedication and commitments to developing safer communities in Pakistan. He said Fire Rescuers are genuine champions of service and its country who achieved the same goals significantly and subsequently people have great respect for them.

Earlier, Fire Rescuer demonstrated fire and rescue skills in a mock scenario of fire incident in a burn house and high-rise building.

Fire Rescuers approached the incident after scene size up and used Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) to entry in the smoke rooms and rescuing victims from a burn house and they also rescued victims from 8th floor building by using rope, ascenders, descenders and aerial ladder. DG Rescue also appreciated the skills performed by the rescuers and presented provincial awards to the best Fire Rescuer of the year.