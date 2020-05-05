Minister reviews Covid-19 patients’ data

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a very important meeting to review data about patients in Intensive Care Units at the Committee Room of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here Monday.

Present at the meeting were Additional Secretary Technical Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Dr Salman Shahid, CEO Mayo Hospital Professor Asad Aslam Khan, Dr Mehmud Shaukat and Dr Kamran while leading Pulmonologists from teaching hospitals, administrators and officials from Medical Teaching Universities and hospitals joined through a video link.

The minister undertook a review of the data and statistics about the patients under treatment at the Intensive Care Units of different hospitals and discussed the resources required at the facilities. The respective heads of Medical Teaching Institutions and experts at hospitals presented their reports and data. The minister said that adequate number of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff was present at the facilities and necessary steps were being taken to save the lives of patients at the ICUs.

The minister said, “The purpose of calling a meeting of ICU experts is to share experiences, discuss the lessons learnt, take steps to improve the treatment of Covid-19 patients and discuss if any additional resources were required. So far patients with co-morbidities have been shifted to ICUs and the all-out effort is being made for the recovery of critically ill patients.”

checking: As per directions of Punjab IG Shoaib Dastagir, police teams in all districts are ensuring implementation of instructions regarding containment of corona pandemic and violations of Hoarding Act.

Police teams are taking steps under the supervision of DPOs to protect people against coronavirus and taking actions against hoarders.

Police teams since March 16 established 966 pickets where 224,730 vehicles and 529,635 motorcycles have been checked. On these pickets, 1083,843 citizens were checked and out of them 667,589 were released on warning. Security bonds have been taken from 45,203 citizens, whereas 22,108 citizens have been arrested by lodging 23,882 FIRs over violation of Section 144 and 25,302 citizens were released on bail whereas actions have been taken against 4,162 shops and 238 restaurants. Likewise, 837 cases have been registered against hoarding and action was taken against 1,339 accused and 937 accused were arrested whereas 402 were released on bail. In this regard, 762,150-kg wheat, 337,765-kg sugar, 250,801 Masks, 999 sanitizers, 28 medical equipment and 153,572 other food items were recovered from the hoarders. Since March 16, police teams provided awareness to 265,356 citizens and also provided assistance to 274,830 citizens.

During previous day, 966 pickets have been established where 4,620 vehicles and 11,994 motorcycles have been checked. On these police pickets, among 20,559 checked citizens, 14,894 citizens have been released on warning. Security bonds have been taken from 633 citizens and 410 violators have been arrested whereas 170 accused have been released on bail. Collectively, 580 accused have been nominated in 310 FIRs whereas legal action has been taken against 143 shops and 02 restaurants.

Under Hoarding Act during last 24 hours, 18 cases were registered and legal action was taken against 26 people among them 24 person were arrested whereas, two were released on bail. Police teams during the duty provided corona awareness to 5,574 citizens and 1,731 citizens were provided assistance by police.

The IG stressed the regional and district police chiefs to step up actions against the violators of law. FIRs registered: The Lahore police took action against people involved in violations of rules and SOPs devised to check spread of Covid-19.

More than 2,164 FIRs were registered over different violations during the partial lockdown in the city. More than two lac 15 thousand 222 citizens have been checked at pickets whereas more than two lac three thousands 983 citizens were issued warning.

More than 4,427 citizens involved in unnecessary movement were release afterwards taking warranty bonds from them.