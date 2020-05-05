Cloudy forecast

Partly cloudy weather was recorded in the City here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that a shallow westerly wave is present over upper and central parts of the country. They predicted that dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, wind/rain-thunderstorm is expected in Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the period. Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Khanewal 13, Islamabad (Golra 09, Zero Point 07, Saidpur 03), Lahore (A/P). Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore, it was 35°C and minimum was 20.7°C.