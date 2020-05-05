Cloudy forecast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Partly cloudy weather was recorded in the City here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that a shallow westerly wave is present over upper and central parts of the country. They predicted that dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, wind/rain-thunderstorm is expected in Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hailstorm is also expected at isolated places during the period. Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Khanewal 13, Islamabad (Golra 09, Zero Point 07, Saidpur 03), Lahore (A/P). Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore, it was 35°C and minimum was 20.7°C.