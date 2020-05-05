‘Pandemic exposes India’s treatment of minorities’

LAHORE:Punjab Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that faces of India and Pakistan have surfaced in the front of the world in the wake of coronavirus.

Talking to the media in FC College, the minister said that here in Pakistan minorities are treated equally like majority on the other hand in India one’s religion, faith and cast were asked before offering ration. Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said whole of the world is in the grip of coronavirus, adding people belonged to every field are affected with the virus including the economy.

He said Indian Premier Modi appeared to be extremely selfish in all situation arising out of the coronavirus against the minorities. Fruits and vegetables are even bought asking after the religion of the vendor while minorities are enjoying full rights in the Quaid-e-Azam’s Pakistan. He said the Punjab government has reserved two per cent quota for minorities in all the jobs of the province.