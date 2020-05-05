Sirajul Haq for uniform policy to control pandemic

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has observed that the government’s wavering corona policy was resulting in the spread of the virus, demanding for a firm and uniform policy all over the country against the killer disease.

If the government had considered that the lockdown was not beneficial for the country why he had closed down businesses, flights, trains and public transport, Sirajul Haq posed a query while addressing JI office-bearers meeting in Faisalabad on phone from Mansoora on Monday.

He said if the government was not in favour of lockdown they should have taken all the provincial chief ministers in confidence for a collective decision to deal with the challenge, instead of putting the blame of the lockdown problems on elite of the country. He said though Prime Minister Imran Khan was terming lockdown injustice to the people, yet there was lockdown in the provinces ruled by PTI as was the case in Sindh.

He said the federal and the provincial governments were simply serving their ego, and added had they been worried for the millions facing hardships due to the corona they would have taken practical measures to provide relief to the people instead of doing a blame game. Siraj opposed extending lockdown in Karachi and said it would do a great harm to the trading community.

As against the government’s performance, he said the JI and Al-Khidmat Foundation workers could be seen all over the country providing relief to the masses. He lauded Faisalabad JI’s project of two breads for Rs5 which had proved highly beneficial for the people. He praised the efforts of JI Faisalabad for its public service and greeted JI Faisalabad ameer Azeem Randhawa for that.

He said the Prime Minister talked much about inflation but now that the people were finding it difficult to arrange Sehri and Iftari, the premier was silent. He said that the prices of pulses, vegetables and fruits had increased many times. He said the locust attack in Sindh and Punjab had done a great damage to the crops while the current rains had damaged the wheat crop. He said poor farmers were looking at the government but no help seemed to coming from there.

Held Kashmir: Jamaat Islami naib ameer Liaqat Baloch reminded the world that curfew and lockdown had been continuing in Indian Held Kashmir for the last 270 days but the world community and global human rights organisations had been criminally silent on the plight of hapless Muslim Kashmiris.

In a statement here on Monday, he said India had committed serious war crimes by altering the constitutional status of Kashmir after subjecting the Muslim majority to genocide. Subsequently, Indian troops in Held Kashmir had stepped up the persecution of the Muslims but the world remained indifferent. At long last, he said, the peaceful Kashmiris started their intifada. He said that the wave of intifada would spread all over India and many more human tragedies would follow.

Referring to the situation at home, Liaqat Baloch said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s stance on lockdown had been persistently confusing due to which people had broken the restrictions of lockdown.

He warned if the corona spread further, the prime minister alone would be responsible. He said the government’s strategy against the virus had never been serious. He said although the death toll due to corona was low, the country’s economy had been ruined mainly which was due to the government’s incompetence.

agreement: JI has raised concerns over media reports about the Punjab government entering an agreement with a Zionist firm to conduct coronavirus surveys and testing of patients in the province.

In a statement on Monday, JI naib ameer Dr Farid Piracha referred to media reports about such an agreement, saying that the reports raised deep concern among the masses that a Zionist firm would conduct survey in the province for coronavirus patients and potential carriers, and conduct tests to ascertain their number. He called for an immediate clarification from the government in this regard.