PU yet to decide about online exam

LAHORE :The Punjab University spokesman has said that the university has not taken any final decision regarding conduct of online examinations of the candidates so far. However, he said, there were some suggestions and recommendations which were under discussion and consideration. He said due to the coronavirus pandemic, all the activities of examinations in traditional/physical mode were halted. He said the policy for online assessment as well as mode of examinations i.e. quizzes, assignments, mini projects, subjective, objectives or MCQ’s etc have not been finalised yet. He said as soon as the examination dates and mode of examinations were finalised, it would be communicated through digital and print media.