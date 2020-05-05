CM Usman Buzdar blasts Opp for doing politics on pandemic

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has deplored the politicising of coronavirus pandemic by the opposition adding that it made a futile attempt to politicise this important issue.

In a statement issued here Monday, the chief minister said that the nation would never forgive those engaged in negative politics and advised the opposition leaders to realise that people cannot be served through hollow slogans. One has to stand with them to serve humanity, he added.

The chief minister asserted that the PTI leadership did not leave the people alone during this pandemic. On the other hand, opposition leaders are limited to issuing statements while leaving the people alone in this difficult moment, he said. He regretted that the opposition parties had proved that they only wanted to protect personal interests while it is the time to rise above petty politics and stand united on this national issue. The coronavirus has, altogether, changed the whole world but the negative politics of opposition remained unchanged, he maintained and added that opposition's attempt to divide the nation was deplorable.

The chief minister regretted that opposition parties had done nothing to help overcome coronavirus except lip-service. It, rather, tried to divide the people, instead of standing with them. The negative role being played by opposition in the prevailing circumstances is condemnable, he maintained. The CM reiterated that opposition had no agenda to deal with coronavirus and its politics on this important issue was not in the interest of the nation. He emphasised that nation needed unity and brotherhood more than ever before. The government is fully committed to overcoming the coronavirus pandemic and public service will be steadfastly continued in this difficult moment, the CM concluded.

TRIBUTES: The chief minister has paid tributes to the role played by the firefighters and said that firefighters protected the people by putting their lives in danger.

In a message, the CM said that role of firefighters in overcoming the possible damages of life and property during incidents of fire was important. It is the need of the hour to provide the latest training to firefighters as their professional training helps in overcoming the potential losses, he added. He told that sufficient resources were being provided to improve the training standards and performance of firefighters and added that the scope of Rescue 1122 had been extended to grassroots. We also pay tributes to firefighters who lost their lives while performing their duties and, today, we should make a commitment to exploit collective efforts to overcome the incidents of fire, the CM added.

TAKES NOTICE: The chief minister has taken notice of complaints about the provision of substandard and expensive foodstuff to the quarantined passengers in different hotels and directed the Commissioner Lahore and Punjab Food Authority (PFA) to investigate this matter. He said that a report be submitted to him adding that legal action be taken against the responsible persons. He directed that quality food be provided to the passengers at suitable rates and made it clear that hotels cannot be allowed to give expensive and substandard food to the quarantined passengers. Solving their problems is my responsibility and legal action will be initiated against those responsible for providing substandard food at expensive rates, he warned.

It may be added here that quarantined passengers submitted complaints about substandard and overpriced meals provided to them in hotels during Sehar and Iftar.