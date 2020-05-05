PCB planning changes in players’ central contracts

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is planning changes in the central contracts with a view to make Test cricket more attractive for the players. In the last 12 months, Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz hung their boots from the longest format. The duo wanted to focus on white-ball cricket and their decision was greeted with backlashes from the likes of Shoaib Akhtar and Wasim Akram. At end of the year, Pakistan had to tour Australia with a bunch off newbies and it didn’t help their cause. Former speedster Mohammad Asif even said that Amir didn’t fulfill his obligation towards Pakistan cricket after being given a second chance following the Lord’s scandal in 2010. The PCB is desperately trying to make sure that the other cricketers don’t follow Amir and Wahab’s footsteps. As per reports, the match-fees for Test cricket is set to be increased from 25 to 50 per cent. The cricketers, who are in Category A, could get up to Rs 1 million for a single day of a five-day contest. The board is also trying its best to provide the fees and bonus to its players in the massive coronavirus pandemic, which has brought nearly every cricket tournament to a halt. Wasim Khan, the PCB CEO, Misbah-ul-Haq, the head coach and chief selector, and Zakir Khan, the Director International will be attending a meeting later this month. One of the agendas of the meeting is expected to be the players, who will be getting new central contracts. In August 2019, the PCB gave contracts to 19 players after the poor campaign in the 2019 World Cup. Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez, who both are in their late 30s, didn’t find a spot. Though they have made comebacks in the series against Bangladesh, they are unlikely to be included. The current contract will be expiring in June and there could be some changes. Wahab, who is Category B, may be demoted. Sarfaraz Ahmed was one of the three players, along with Babar Azam and Yasir to be placed in Category A. But after getting dropped, he is

unlikely to hold on to his spot.