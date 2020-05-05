close
Tue May 05, 2020
AFP
May 5, 2020

Cologne squad tests negative for Covid-19

Sports

BERLIN: The Bundesliga’s hopes of a restart were lifted on Monday when tests on the Cologne squad revealed no further cases of coronavirus. The German league’s plans to restart this month hit a road bump on Friday when it emerged that three people at Cologne -- midfielder Niklas Hauptmann and defender Ismail Jakobs, and a club physio -- had tested positive. The trio remain in quarantine and a second round of tests on Sunday on the other squad members and staff were all negative, the club said Monday. The German Football League (DFL) plans to resume from May 16 behind closed doors, providing it gets permission from

Angela Merkel’s government.

