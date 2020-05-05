2020 Women’s Tour of Britain cancelled

LONDON:-This year’s edition of cycling’s Women’s Tour of Britain has been cancelled due to the coronavirus, organisers announced Monday.

The stage race, first run in 2014, had been due to take place from June 8-13 and was initially postponed in March following the outbreak of the pandemic. But organisers SweetSpot have now decided it cannot be run this year and have instead asked the International Cycling Union (UCI), world cycling’s governing body, for permission to stage next year’s edition from June 7-12, 2021. The UCI is set to release a revised race calendar for this season on Tuesday ahead of announcing dates for next year in the months ahead.