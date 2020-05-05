Lloris wants Premier League title settled on the pitch

PARIS: Hugo Lloris believes that ending the English Premier League season without declaring Liverpool champions would be "cruel", but the Tottenham captain wants the final table decided on the field.

The goalkeeper is following the English social isolation rules at home with his family in London, helping his two oldest daughters with their homework while trying to stay fit in case the reason restarts. "We’re in a situation where everyone wants to finish and get the verdict from the pitch," Lloris told French sports daily L’Equipe. "It would be terrible if it all ended like that with nine or 10 games to go in the Premier League."

"There would be a taste of the unfinished business." The France captain says that resuming the Premier League without fans will be strange. "It’ll be weird wherever it happens. Football is not a closed-door sport," he said. "Without spectators, it’s not the same sport. That’s not how I see football.