Legendary Shula dies

MIAMI: Legendary Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula, who led the team to the only unbeaten Super Bowl-winning season in NFL history, died Monday. He was 90. A statement from the Miami Dolphins said Shula had passed away peacefully at his home. "Don Shula was the patriarch of the Miami Dolphins for 50 years," the Dolphins said in a statement. "He brought the winning edge to our franchise and put the Dolphins and the city of Miami in the national sports scene," the team added.