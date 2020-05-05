Fans pick Younis, Yousuf as the best batting pair

LAHORE: Social media browsing cricket fans have picked the prolific pair of Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf as the best from among the best middle order batters of the national past teams.

The PCB, through its social media accounts, had provided fans with a number of top middle-order batsmen, asking them to pick their favourite two, and they picked the two Y's.

The famed middle order batting duo of Pakistan highest Test run-getter Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf emerged as the most popular pair followed by Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Yousuf, a pair that remained the backbone of Pakistan Test batting in recent history.

PCB’s Digital Pairs series for Test players has gained great popularity among the fans, current and former players.

The campaign entered its third phase on Sunday, 3 May, with the followers asked to name two fast bowling pairs of their choice.

Younis-Yousaf pairing revealed as the most popular pair by the fans on social media in such a criteria, minimum qualification was, 2,500 runs in middle-order, batting positions three to seven.

The two legends of the Pakistan has shared amazing stats together in the longer version of the game. They both have 3137 runs with an average of 78.42 which includes 9 hundred runs partnerships. It was Misbah and Younis (3156 runs) who are the most prolific batting pair in the history of Test Cricket for Pakistan.

The 2nd phase of the dream pair campaign has got total of around 0.8 million impressions in all three platform of social media, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Former cricketer Rashid Latif and current cricketers Mohammad Amir and Abid Ali has mentioned the Younis-Yousaf duo as their dream pair on social media.

Younis Khan has scored 10099 runs in 118 test matches for Pakistan with 33 half centuries and 34 centuries. Yousaf has played 90 Test matches in his career and scored 7530 runs while Inzimam Ul Haq scored 8830 runs in 120 Test matches, he played for Pakistan.