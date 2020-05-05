Shoaib Akhtar picks Naseem as bowling partner in Dream Pairs series

KARACHI: After fast bowling great Wasim Akram, former pacer Shoaib Akhtar has also picked Naseem Shah as his bowling partner from the current lot of fast bowlers for the PCB’s Digital Pairs series.

Asked to choose a bowling partner to form a dream pair both from the list of former bowlers and the current lot representing Pakistan in Tests, Shoaib, regarded as one of the fastest bowlers in the history of the game, named Imran Khan and Naseem as his partners.

PCB’s Digital Pairs series for Test players has gained great popularity among the fans, current and former players. The campaign entered its third phase on Sunday with the followers asked to name two fast bowling pairs of their choice.

“If I pick a former fast bowler, I feel I would have been very fortunate if I would have bowled with Imran Khan with both of us at the peak of our bowling careers. Among the present lot, I feel Naseem Shah can replicate my bowling attitude and anger. Naseem and I would have made a fine pair with the same attacking attitude,” Shoaib said.

The criterion for selection of the bowlers is a minimum of 75 Test wickets. In 46 Tests, Shoaib took 178 wickets at 25.69.

Despite not making the list (4 Tests - 13 wickets), Naseem has been chosen by Wasim and Shoaib as a future star.

Naseem, the youngest to record a Test hat-trick taker, thanked Shoaib for choosing him as his bowling partner and is thrilled by the legendary bowler’s confidence in his abilities

“Delighted to get Shoaib Akhtar’s recognition following acknowledgment by Wasim Akram. I want to thank Shoaib for nominating me as his bowling partner, these bowlers were my idols and getting recognised by them is nothing short of a big honour for me,” Naseem said.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Mohammad Abbas named Wasim and Hasan Ali as his former and current partners.

Just like Naseem, Hasan also does not meet the 75 wickets criteria but has been picked as a future star by his Test bowling partner Abbas.

“It is a great initiative by PCB; it isn’t easy to choose a pair considering the abundance of fast bowling stars. However since we have to choose one I name Wasim Akram as my bowling partner among former stars and Hasan Ali as my pair from the current lot,” said Abbas.

Among openers, the 90s batting greats Saeed Anwar and Aamir Sohail (qualification minimum 1,000 runs as opener) came out as the most popular pair.

The famed left-handed pair was followed by Saeed Anwar’s paring with Majid Khan, regarded as one of the most stylish openers produced by Pakistan.

Among middle-order batsmen (qualification minimum 2,500 runs in middle-order, batting positions three to seven) the famed middle-order batting duo of Pakistan highest Test run-getter Younus Khan and Mohammad Yousuf emerged as the most popular pair followed by Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Yousuf, a pair that remained the backbone of Pakistan Test batting in recent history.