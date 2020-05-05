SAG Medallists Receive Cheques: Aisam, Aqeel decline to attend ceremony

ISLAMABAD: International Aisamul Haq Qureshi and Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan, who are helping poor and needy during the lockdown, stayed away from the photo session here at the Ministry of IPC, where cash awards are being presented to medal-winners of the 13th South Asian Games.

‘The News’ has learnt that both regretted to attend the ceremony on Monday as they are busy in charity work these days.

Federal Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza distributed cheques among weightlifters and tennis players. Weightlifting team grabbed five gold, two silver and one bronze medals. Weightlifters Talha Talib, Haider Ali, Usman Amjad Rathore, Hanzla Dastgir Butt and Muhammad Nooh Dastgir Butt won gold medals. Abu Sufyan and Ms Rabbia Razzaq won silver while Saima Shahzad won bronze.

Similarly, tennis players Aisam, Aqeel, Muzammil Murtaza, and Mohammad Abid won a silver in the men’s team event. Sara Mansoor, Ushna Sohail, Mahin Aftab Qureshi and Sarah Mehboob Khan bagged bronze. Aisam and Ushna won bronze in mixed doubles while Abid and Sara also won bronze in mixed doubles.

In men’s doubles the pairs of Aisam and Aqeel, and Muzammil and Abid won bronze medal. Aqeel and Muzammil took bronze in men’s singles as well.

The gold medallists were given Rs1 million each, silver Rs500,000 while bronze medal winners received Rs250,000 each.