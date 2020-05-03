India permits 193 Pakistanis to return on May 5

NEW DELHI: Over 190 Pakistani nationals stranded in India due to the COVID-19 lockdown across 10 states have been allowed to exit the country via the Attari-Wagah crossing next week, the External Affairs Ministry has told state police chiefs and asked them to facilitate their travel, foreign media reported on Saturday.

The Pakistani nationals have been told to reach the Attari-Wagah border by early Tuesday, May 5, when formalities for their return would begin at the immigration and border checkpoint.

People familiar with the development said the Pakistan High Commission had requested India to help to facilitate movement of their nationals from different parts of the country.

This is the second large group of Pakistani nationals to exit the country amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The last group that returned to Pakistan in April was much smaller and comprised people staying in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.