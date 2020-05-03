‘Govt working to protect rights of labourers’

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai has said that the government is working to give labourers their legitimate rights and improve their living standards.

He said that improvement in the employer-employee relations can lead to growth in the industry and business sector. He said that every possible help would be provided to the labourers affected by coronavirus. Through a statement, the provincial minister said that in the past, the labour class was deprived of its rights due to lack of government support and non-compliance of law. “Now the PTI government will ensure implementation of the labour laws in any case,” he added.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that the biggest challenge was unregistered mine workers, who were mostly deprived of their rights. He said the government was trying to end illegal leases and only workers of registered leases would be allowed to work.

He said that after Eid, a campaign would be launched for the registration of labourers in the entire province.

The Workers Welfare Board had been dissolved and a new board would be formed soon in consultation with the chief minister, he added.