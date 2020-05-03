27 coronavirus patients recover in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: About 27 people have recovered from coronavirus in Landikotal, officials said on Saturday.

Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Imran Yusufzai told this scribe that the coronavirus patients had been admitted for 14 days. He said the patients, who had recovered, belonged to different parts of the country. Muhammad Imran said about 59 patients were in the isolation ward in stable condition. He said around 10 persons were quarantined at their homes in Landikotal.

Medical Superintendent of District Headquarters Hospital Dr Nekdad Afridi said that all facilities were being provided to the coronavirus patients at the isolation wards at the DHQ in Landikotal. “I am hopeful that in the coming days more patients would recover and would be discharged from the isolation ward,” Dr Nekdad said.

Talking to The News, a patient, who recovered from Covid-19, said the health staff was taking care of the patients and provided them food and medicines.

Meanwhile, the body of a man was found in Landikotal hills, police said on Saturday A police official said that on the information of locals, a police party went to Kharghali hills near the Pak-Afghan border where the decomposed body was found.