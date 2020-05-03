Young cop dies of Covid-19 in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: A cop of the Bomb Disposal Unit of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, who was battling for life in a hospital in Peshawar, died of Covid-19 on Saturday, raising the tally of causalities from the fatal viral infection to seven since the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

According to Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan and Qazi Medical Complex Deputy Superintendent Dr Zahid Khan, Fahim Khan, 36, was suffering from fever and cough from the last several days. They said that the infected cop was admitted to a hospital in Peshawar after his condition deteriorated. However, he lost battle for life. The body of the deceased cop, they said, was later sent to his native town in Charsadda district under the health protocols specified by the World Health Organisation for the coronavirus victims

Also, the officials added that three more reported positive for the viral infection. The infected persons included surgeon Dr Sarzamin of Pabbi Hospital and his wife Dr Amna and clerk Zahid Khan of office of the District Health Officer, Nowshera. They said that the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases reached 191 in the district. Meanwhile, Mian Rashid Hussain Shaheed Hospital in Pabbi was sealed for three days after the several staff members tested positive for the coronavirus. After sealing the hospital, the coronavirus infected patients in the isolation ward were shifted to isolation centre in the Pabbi Degree College for Boys. The officials added that patients would be provided medical facilities at Mian Rashid Hussain Shaheed Hospital in Pabbi after three days sealing. DC Shahid Ali expressed concern over flouting of health protocols and ongoing lock down by the people during funeral and burial of the deceased persons in the district.

He said that the virus could spread and infect more people if they did not adopt safety measures against the viral infection. The officials appealed to people to follow government instructions, adopt preventive steps including social distancing and maintaining lockdown so that the fellow human beings could be saved from the Covid-19 in the area. Meanwhile, IGP Sanaullah Abbasi through a statement said Faheem became the first police officer who lost his life in the pandemic.

He said the cop performed meritorious service in BDU, deactivating IEDs and other explosive materials. The IGP said he had played a vital role in the war against terrorism as well.

He has been rewarded many times for his gallantry in service and for his dedication to service against improbable odds.

“The police force pay tributes to him and assure the bereaved family of all financial and moral support. Allah bless the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the family to bear this irreparable loss,” he added.