‘KP govt to continue providing wheat quota to flourmills’

MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to continue wheat quota supply to flourmills in Ramazan to provide relief to people amid Covid-19 emergency in the province.

“This has been happening for the first time that government has decided to continue wheat quota supply to flourmills beyond April in order to pass on relief to people in Covid-19 emergency,” Shaukat Sultan, the Assistant Food Controller, told reporters here on Saturday.

He said that district Food Department in light of provincial Minister for Food Qalandar Lodhi’s order continued wheat quota supply to flourmills in the district. “We have been supply 6.2 metric tons of wheat quota to each flourmill in the district in order to ensure stability in price of flour in markets that would help maintain stability in prices of wheat flour in the market,” said Sultan.

He said that with the start of wheat harvesting in the province the supply of the commodity was usually suspended to flourmills but in current situation the government had decided to provide relief to people and maintain stability in prices. Also in the day, the association of flour and general mills association lauded the governments’ decision but at the same time demanded doubling quota.

Muhammad Bashir, the president of association, speaking to reporters that it was a good decision to ensure smooth and uninterrupted wheat flour supply in the market. “The government has been supplying 81 metric tons of wheat quota to flourmills in a day that should be doubled,” said Bashir.