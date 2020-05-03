16 held on violation of Covid-19 SOPs

Rawalpindi: Police on Saturday rounded up 16 persons and registered 12 cases for violating the orders of Punjab government lockdown in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

According to the police spokesman, Rawal division Police arrested seven persons and registered 7 cases, Potohar division held 4 person and registered 7 cases, Saddar Division Police apprehended 2 persons besides registering 1 case on the violation including the closure of shop and pillion riding ban in different areas and not following the set rules of the administration. City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas said police would take action against the violators and advised the people to take preemptive measures to avoid spread of coronovirus.