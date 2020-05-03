Traders want lockdown eased in KP

PESHAWAR: A delegation of traders on Saturday made suggestions to ease the lockdown restrictions in order to provide relief to the business community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The delegation led by Sharafat Ali Mubarak met with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sanaullah Abbasi. The members of the delegation informed the IGP about their problems and difficulties during the lockdown.

They maintained that the trader community had always made sacrifices for the nation during challenging circumstances. They said the trader community was cooperating with the administration and the police in implementing the instructions to help contain the spread of Covid-19. The members of the delegation also presented some suggestions for easing the lockdown. Talking to the delegation, Sanaullah Abbasi said the traders played a pivotal role in economic development of the country by paying taxes.

Abbasi said that police with active support of the trader community would perform its duty as per SOP of the government. He assured the traders that every effort would be made for providing them peaceful and congenial atmosphere to further contribute in economic development of the country.

The IGP welcomed their suggestions and assured solution of their problems on a priority basis. The IGP also appreciated their help and cooperation with the law-enforcement agencies during the lockdown.