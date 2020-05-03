Navy troops reach out to needy families, distribute food across country

ISLAMABAD: The troops of Pakistan Navy reached out to needy families and distributed food, other commodities and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in various parts of the country including Coastal, Creeks area of Balochistan and Sindh besides support to the deserving families living in far-flung villages/localities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The whole exercise is being carried out on the directive of Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi. According to the release Pakistan Navy continued humanitarian support to aggrieved families in different areas of the country during coronavirus pandemic.

In Balochistan, thousands of ration bags were distributed in towns/villages of Coastal area surrounding Jiwani, Pishukan, Gwadar and Sur Bandar areas. Ration bags along with other commodities were also distributed in Ormara and remote localities of Shamal Bandar, Vinder and Damb. The locals of rural areas, govt officials and notables applauded Pakistan Navy’s ongoing noble supporting efforts in the area.

In Sindh, medical equipment including PPE and PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) kits were provided to District Hospitals of Thatta, Sujawal and Badin for doctors and para medical staff. Ration bags in large quantity were distributed at door steps in small Goths and villages of Creek areas in Keti Bander, Shah Bander, Jati and adjourning town of Karachi including Maripur, Younisabad, Kemari, Ibrahim Haidery, Korangi Industrial area, Faisal Town, Port Qasim, Pipri Goth, Dhabeji and to the aggrieved fisherman communities of Shamspir Island, Haji Ismail Goth and Manora.

Special watercraft including hovercrafts are being utilised to reach out to deserving families/ small Goths scattered in vast Creeks area in order to augment the ongoing support efforts.

Pakistan Navy troops also distributed relief goods in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces and reached out to small villages and towns of Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Hafizabad, Lahore, Narowal, Pasrur, Sialkot, D I Khan, Mardan and Chitral.

Thousands of tons of ration, cash amounts and medical safety items including goggles, gloves, masks, sanitizers and medical kits were distributed to aggrieved families and local hospitals. In addition, free medical camp was established at small village of Sialkot and patients were given necessary treatment and awareness on preventive measures against COVID-19.

Pakistan Navy midst challenges of corona pandemic is determined to continue the humanitarian support and always ready for the national cause.