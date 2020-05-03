Covid-19 is a trial for nation: NA speaker

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaisar has said that COVID-19 is a trial for the whole nation which can be overcome with patience and precautions above all. "Pakistani nation is capable of overcoming this pandemic by mass awareness and the role of media to spread awareness among common people is praiseworthy," said Asad Qaiser in a video message Saturday from his residence where he is quarantined after being tested positive for COVID-19 along with his two family members last week.

The Speaker expressed the hope that the whole nation would overcome the disease by adopting all precautions and by demonstrating patience and hope. He mentioned the importance of spreading mass awareness related with this disease among masses as educating the common man is the only cure for this disease.

He praised the responsible role of Pakistani media so far and urged the media to bring confidence and positives during this global health crisis.

He also urged the nation to attach themselves with Allah's and His Prophet (SAW) way of life to get rid of this trial as Islam teaches about taking all precautionary measures during any pandemic. The Speaker expressed his gratitude to all the members of Parliament from the treasury and the opposition benches for inquiring about his health and praying for his recovery.

He prayed for the health of all parliamentarians and for the whole nation. He was also thankful to all the people of his constituency who are especially praying for his and his family recovery. He resolved that he and his party would keep on serving the nation against all odds.