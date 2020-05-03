Cat takes its ailing kitten to hospital

ISTANBUL: In a heartwarming incident, hospital staff rushed to the aid of a stray mother cat which carried its sick kitten to the facility, foreign media reported.

The incident occurred in Istanbul in Turkey - a city that is home to thousands of stray cats. Photos that have gone massively viral on social media show the mother cat in the emergency room of the hospital, surrounded by medical staff and patients keen to pet it. It had reportedly given birth near the hospital.

Hospital staff looked after the kitten and gave the mother cat some food and milk. They also checked the two immediately for any obvious health issues. After that, the two were directed to a vet, and the kitten is doing well.

"Today we were in the emergency room of the hospital when a cat rushed in with its offspring in its mouth," Merve Ozcan said while sharing the pictures.

The endearing photos have gone viral on social media and tugged at the heartstrings of thousands.

"In Turkey, stray cats and dogs are like everyone's pet. You can see food and water for these friends on every corner. Cats are welcome to sleep and live in mosques etc. It's a beautiful place for stray animals," a netizen said. "Cat knows where to get help. This is heartwarming," said another.