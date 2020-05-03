Kosovo top court halts new govt formation

PRISTINA: Kosovo's top court on Friday suspended a presidential decree to name a new prime minister, a move opposed by the acting government in a deepening political crisis.

Europe's youngest democracy has been roiled by political upheaval since a reformist government led by the left-wing Vetevendosje party collapsed in March, 50 days after what was seen as a historic defeat of Kosovo´s old guard.

With new elections not immediately possible due to coronavirus restrictions, President Hashim Thaci on Thursday nominated a member of the party that finished second in the October poll, the centre-right LDK, to form a new government.

But Vetevendosje leader Albin Kurti, who is still in charge as caretaker prime minister, says the move is unconstitutional and insists on holding new elections once the virus dangers have passed.

After Vetevendosje members filed a complaint to the Constitutional Court, the tribunal on Friday ordered a stay of the president's move as it weighs the case.

This suspension will be valid until May 29, the court said in a statement.

Writing on Twitter, President Thaci said he would "fully respect the decision" and called on "all institutions & political parties to do the same".

Kurti has accused Thaci - whose establishment party lost out in the last election - of helping mastermind his government's undoing so as to cling to power.

For his ardent supporters, Kurti's electoral victory had sparked a moment of hope for voters fed up with the widespread corruption and poverty that has festered during Kosovo's first decade of independence from Serbia.

But his fragile coalition collapsed in March after the junior partner, the LDK, quit in part over disagreements about how to approach negotiations with Serbia, who still rejects its former province´s independence.

The LDK has since gone on to form alliances with a series of other smaller parties, and says it now has enough votes to form a new majority in the 120-seat parliament.

The political chaos has angered many ordinary Kosovars who want their leaders to focus on combating the coronavirus, which has claimed at least 22 lives in a country of just 1.8 million people.