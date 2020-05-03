PTM leader Arif Wazir dies from injuries

PESHAWAR: Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Arif Wazir, who sustained injuries in an attack on his life in his native South Waziristan on Friday, succumbed to his injuries at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad on Saturday.

His body was transported to his native Ghwakhwa village in Wana, South Waziristan, for burial. Arif Wazir received bullet injuries when unidentified persons opened fire on him near his house on Friday. The family sources said that Arif Wazir received three bullets and was taken to a local hospital before being shifted to Dera Ismail Khan wherefrom he was taken to Islamabad and admitted at the PIMS.

Soon after the attack, his cousin Ali Wazir, MNA, in a statement said Arif Wazir had received three bullets in his body. "The doctors are trying to save his life," he had added. Mohsin Dawar, a PTM leader and MNA from North Waziristan, announced the death of Arif Wazir on his micro blogging website on Saturday. "It is with heavy heart that I report that our comrade Arif Wazir has succumbed to his injuries.