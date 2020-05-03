Pak-Afghan border opened to allow stranded Pakistanis to return home

ISLAMABAD: The Pak-Afghan border at Torkhum has been opened to allow Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan to return home.According to reports quoting the District Police Officer (DPO) on Saturday the decision was taken on the orders of the Interior Ministry. The DPO said the Pakistanis returning from Afghanistan are being permitted entrance only after all relevant SOPs are followed. He said the entrants are shifted to quarantine centres for precautionary measures.

Last month Pakistan had opened its Torkhum and Chaman border crossings for four days to allow Afghan nationals in the country to return home Pakistan had announced it would temporarily open the border crossings on Kabul’s request on humanitarian grounds amid the coronavirus pandemic.