Robbers kill shopkeeper on resistance in Rawat

RAWALPINDI: A shopkeeper was killed following resistance with robbers at Kalar Sayedan Road falling in the jurisdiction of Rawat Police station here on Saturday during Iftar time.

Three robbers intruded into the general store of Ansar Ali and tried to hostage the shopkeeper, meanwhile the shopkeeper tried to resist with robbers and was shot dead by the firing of unidentified robbers.

Receiving the murder information, SP Sadar Ziadudin Ahmed, SDPO Sadar Circle Muhammad Shoaib Masood and SHO Rawat Police Station reached at the scene with heavy contingent of police.

Police stated that as per preliminary investigation, three robbers intruded into the general store at Kalar Sayedan Road near Rawat and killed shopkeeper Ansar Ali on resistance. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem. Forensic Science laboratory reached at the crime scene and collect evidences from the scene for thorough investigation.

SP Sadar Ziadudin Ahmed said that case has been registered and investigations will be made on merit.

SSP Operations Tariq Wilayat said that police will employ all available resources to trace and arrest the culprits.

Meanwhile, CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis made Iftari at Scheme III Chowki with police squad and Dolphin Force Squads. CPO Rawalpindi had brought all the food items with him and make Ifatri with staff of police Chowki.