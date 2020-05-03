Syria tycoon urges Assad to save his company

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DAMASCUS: Syria's most notorious tycoon has called on his cousin President Bashar al-Assad to help his telecoms company survive a hefty payment demanded by the state, amid rumours of tensions between the relatives.
Rami Makhlouf, who heads Syria's largest mobile provider, Syriatel, made the plea in a 15-minute video message published on his Facebook page on Thursday -- his first public appearance since conflict broke out in the country in 2011.
Makhlouf, who has been sanctioned by the US and the European Union for supporting Assad´s regime, did not say why the state was demanding his company pay between 125 and 130 billion Syrian pounds (nearly $186 million at the official rate).