Syria tycoon urges Assad to save his company

DAMASCUS: Syria's most notorious tycoon has called on his cousin President Bashar al-Assad to help his telecoms company survive a hefty payment demanded by the state, amid rumours of tensions between the relatives.

Rami Makhlouf, who heads Syria's largest mobile provider, Syriatel, made the plea in a 15-minute video message published on his Facebook page on Thursday -- his first public appearance since conflict broke out in the country in 2011.

Makhlouf, who has been sanctioned by the US and the European Union for supporting Assad´s regime, did not say why the state was demanding his company pay between 125 and 130 billion Syrian pounds (nearly $186 million at the official rate).