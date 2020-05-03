17 dead in Venezuela prison riot

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CARACAS: At least 17 inmates were killed on Friday in a Venezuelan prison riot, military authorities said.
Detainees at Guanare city´s Los Llanos prison staged "a disturbance of public order... resulting in 17 deaths and nine injuries," according to a military report.
The army gave no reason for the riot, stating inmates had attacked prison officials.
Among those wounded were the prison´s director, hurt in the back, and a lieutenant injured by shrapnel from a grenade.