17 dead in Venezuela prison riot

CARACAS: At least 17 inmates were killed on Friday in a Venezuelan prison riot, military authorities said.

Detainees at Guanare city´s Los Llanos prison staged "a disturbance of public order... resulting in 17 deaths and nine injuries," according to a military report.

The army gave no reason for the riot, stating inmates had attacked prison officials.

Among those wounded were the prison´s director, hurt in the back, and a lieutenant injured by shrapnel from a grenade.