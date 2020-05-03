Indian East Punjab govt seeks Israel help to handle COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: The opposition Indian Congress government in Indian Punjab has sought the technical support and expertise from Israel in order to manage the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it has been reported by an Israeli newspaper quoting an Indian newspaper on Saturday.

The Indian Punjab government coordinated a special webinar with the embassy of Israel in New Delhi, focusing on technological advancements used by Israel in its response to the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown. Several technological tools were discussed at length at the webinar, including the Israeli government use of an integrated IT tool to provide updated information to citizens and assist municipal authorities in policymaking.

The report added that the webinar is part of a series of ongoing engagement between the Punjab and Israeli governments aimed at improving the Indian state's economy and infrastructure. In recent week, Israeli experts have been involved and working with Punjab state authorities to develop a water management plan.

India and Israel have extensive economic, scientific, military, cultural and strategic bilateral relations which has continued to grow in recent years. Currently, India is the largest buyer of Israeli military equipment, while Israel is the second-largest defense supplier to India after Russia.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Indian Prime Minister Modi have a long-standing strong relationship, oftentimes messaging one another on Twitter.