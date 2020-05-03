Plan ready for Punjab cabinet reshuffle soon after Eid

LAHORE: A plan is ready for Punjab cabinet reshuffle soon after Eidul Fitr, according to sources.

Besides allocating more ministries to southern Punjab assembly members, senior minister Abdul Aleem Khan is likely to get portfolios of two ministries, Local Government & Community Development (LG&CD) and Communication and Works (C&W).

Other sources said Abdul Aleem was under consideration for portfolios of LG&CD and Planning & Development (P&D) after Eid. They said Abdul Aleem had been allocated 90-Shahrae Quaid-e-Azam office after being made a senior minister, which showed that he would be given portfolios of LG&CD and P&D departments.

Sources said five to seven portfolios in Punjab cabinet were likely to be reshuffled after Eid. Asad Khokhar’s department could be changed, or he might be given an additional portfolio of a more important department. Also, Energy Minister Dr Akhtar Malik was likely to get an additional portfolio, added the sources.

Sumsam Bukhari might also get a ministry, while portfolios of Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan and Labour Minister Ansar Majeed might be taken back or their departments might be changed, said the sources. MPA Dareshak is under consideration for food ministry, while more ministries would be given to southern Punjab assembly members “to manage the influence of Jehangir Tareen in the region”, claim the sources.

There are also some suggestions that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid should be given one more ministry, or special advisor’s post.

Sources in Chief Minister’s office said that there were always chances of improvement in government performance. They said changes in cabinet or expansion was likely to effectively deal with corona crisis.