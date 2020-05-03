Repatriation of stranded Pakistanis: 30 flights will be operated from May 1 to 10, says Dr Moeed

ISLAMABAD: There will be no relaxation in established protocols for incoming passengers, many of who are pulling strings to gain exemption from travel prioritisation criteria and quarantine process, the PM’s Special Assistant on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf asserted Saturday while announcing the repatriation of 15,000 stranded Pakistanis from 38 countries since March 21, when regular air travel was suspended owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We have the same set of protocols for all; please don’t break them. These protocols have been developed for your safety. Regardless of which country you are coming from, you will have to spend 48 hours in a quarantine upon arrival in Pakistan,” Dr Moeed stated while addressing a press conference.

The SAPM urged homebound travelers to only trust the covid.gov.pk website for updated and authentic information on local and international flight schedules. “Do not believe what travel agents or airlines tell you. We are aware of expensive tickets being sold for flights that were never scheduled,” he warned. However, he made it clear that scheduled flights were subject to change in view of the evolving situation.

Appeasing the anxiety of stranded passengers, Dr Moeed said, “Since the airports and airlines of a majority of the countries in the world are shut, each planned flight is preceded by processes involving extensive negotiations and permissions. Please understand that we cannot predict that an announced flight will certainly leave on the given time without delay, and/or will bring back all booked passengers.”

Dr Moeed assured that the repatriation process would be accelerated with improvements in the country’s testing and quarantine capacity.

He said, “The process is slow primarily because the federal and provincial governments are currently not in a position to stretch their capacity beyond 7,500-8,000 passengers at a time.

The SAMP said, 30 flights will be operated from May 1 to 10 for repatriation of stranded Pakistanis from UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, followed by Sudan and Kenya. “Even though we have capacity issues, the PM has directed us to develop revised protocols in consultation with the provinces to raise the number of incoming passengers up to 100,000, and to reassess the quarantine process. We will hold a brainstorming session again this week to ascertain if we can arrange to bring back a larger number of Pakistanis,” he said.

The SAPM advised stranded Pakistanis to get in touch with their embassies and consulates for assistance as the PM has already directed them to extend all possible help. “In case you are still dissatisfied, please register your complaint on the PM’s portal,” he advised them, adding “It is an uncertain situation, but are trying to make the process as transparent as possible, and to bring back as many Pakistanis as possible before Eid.”

Dr Moeed said, “Pakistan has not imposed any restrictions on passengers wishing to undertake international travel. Since many airlines are not operating, you can travel on PIA or Qatar Airways,” he said. The SAPM explained that the repatriation process is relatively slow because all decisions are taken in consultation with the federal and provincial governments, with due attention being accorded to data analysis to ensure the safest way back home for fellow countrymen. “Unfortunately, a larger than predicted number of passengers who flew home during the last 10-12 days tested positive for COVID-19; this had serious implications on planned strategies and necessitated a decline in the number of incoming passengers,” he added.

In conclusion, the SAPM said, Pakistan has allowed Qatar Airways to operate seven commercial flights to enable the repatriation of Pakistanis from countries where PIA is currently not operating. “There has been a six-fold increase in the airline industry’s expenses, and tickets are hence being sold at exorbitant prices,” he added. So only those who can afford to buy expensive tickets can benefit from these flights.