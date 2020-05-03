Amnesty blasts Indian govt for arresting pregnant activist

NEW DELHI: Amnesty International India reprimanded the Narendra Modi-led government for putting behind bars Safoora Zargar, a pregnant activist who was booked for communal violence that erupted in the capital against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), international media reported on Saturday.

In a statement, the human rights organisation demanded an immediate release of the 27-year-old activist while censuring Indian government for "ruthlessly arresting a pregnant woman and sending her to overcrowded prison amid coronavirus.”

The imprisoned activist was associated with the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC), which organised weeks of peaceful protests in the capital against a citizenship law passed by the Indian parliament last December. Zargar, a research scholar from Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) university, was arrested on April 10 and was subsequently charged under the stringent anti-terror law, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 2019 (UAPA), by the Delhi police, read the news report by Al-Jazeera. According to the report, police accused Zargar of being a key ‘conspirator’ in the February violence that flared up in northeast Delhi after supporters of the Hindu nationalist government attacked peaceful sit-ins. At least 53 people were killed, mostly Muslims, in the worst violence that took place in the capital since the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.