Cops among four arrested by Rangers for abducting citizen

KARACHI: The paramilitary force on Saturday claimed to have arrested four suspects, including officials of the Sindh police’s counter terrorism department (CTD) and the excise department.

The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said a complaint was received from a citizen at the Rangers helpline that some people, who impersonated themselves as intelligence officials, entered Mehmoodabad in a double-cabin vehicle and kidnapped Ghulam Shabbir. The complainant said that two days after the kidnapping, Asfandyar, impersonating himself as a major of an intelligence agency, called the family of Shabbir and demanded Rs500,000 in ransom. He also warned the family of dire consequences if they informed the Rangers or the police.

The spokesman said an investigation team was formed by the Rangers, who used their intelligence apparatus to trace the abducted man. The Rangers along with personnel of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) carried out a raid on May 2 and safely recovered the man. Four persons were also arrested and they were shifted to the headquarters. The arrested men were identified as Ahmed Shah alias Major Asfandyar alias Arsalan, the one who impersonated himself as a major of an intelligence agency and the gang leader, Muhammad Arshad, sub inspector of the CTD working as sheet clerk, Khurram alias Butt of the excise department working as the civil informer at the Clifton office, and Shahid Khan, brother-in-law of Ghulam Shabbir. The raiding team also recovered weapons from their possession. During the interrogation, the arrested suspects revealed that they used to impersonate themselves as officials of the excise department, NAB, the Intelligence Bureau and other intelligence agencies, adding that they had kidnapped Shabbir with his brother-in-law’s assistance.