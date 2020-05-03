Eateries sealed in Karachi over deadline violation

KARACHI: As part of providing relief to businesses during the current lockdown against local transmission of COVID-19, the authorities had allowed them to operate on the conditions that they would follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) as well as respect the government’s deadline for closing their respective establishments.

However, three eateries in the upmarket Defence Housing Authority’s Khadda Market locality were found to be violating the official deadline of closing businesses, and so they were sealed by the District South administration on Friday night.

Civil Lines Assistant Commissioner Rana Omer said Red Apple, One Potato Two Potato (OPTP) and Mirchi 360 Degrees (Mirchi 360°) had been keeping their businesses open until as late as 9:30pm. “These restaurant owners think no one would raid them after 5pm,” Omer told The News. He said that when they raided the area at 9:30pm, these restaurants were not only still open but also providing drive-in service (in which food is brought to customers’ parked cars).

According to the Sindh Home Department’s notification, only home deliveries are allowed, said District South Deputy Commissioner Irshad Ali Sodhar. He said that after Iftar, residents drove out to these restaurants, which served them thinking there would not be any action against them.

Master Juice at Bara Bukhari was also sealed for deadline violation. Even at Boat Basin, said Omer, they sealed a few restaurants for not obeying the government’s deadline for closing their respective establishments.

After 5:30pm, he pointed out, these restaurants continue their operations, including takeaways, which he said is a major violation. “They keep their shutters half open.”

He said the assistant commissioner and the deputy commissioners are allowed to seal the shops for an indefinite period of time under the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act 2014. But usually, he added, they issue a warning by sealing the establishment for a day or two, and if violations continue, they register an FIR against them.

The home department’s notification issued on April 14 states that restaurants are allowed to make home deliveries of food between 8am and 5pm, while tandoors are bakeries can also operate during the time period.

At least six restaurants, one bakery and a pickle factory were sealed in different districts of the province over their failure to adhere to the coronavirus-related SOPs, said a spokesperson for the Sindh Food Authority (SFA). Following raids and inspections at some 200 outlets, the eight establishments were also fined Rs300,000, said the spokesperson. The operations in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Larkana and other districts were carried out on SFA Director General (DG) Amjad Ali Laghari’s directives. The SFA teams inspected bakeries, restaurants, grocers, kiryana stores and milk shops across Sindh to ensure the coronavirus-related SOPs were being followed both at the outlets and for home deliveries.