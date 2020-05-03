Thanking Kuwait for bold stance: Delhi police book Muslim scholar for sedition

ISLAMABAD: Delhi police have booked staunch supporter of fellow Muslims cause and Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) Chairman Zafarul Islam Khan under charges of 124A (sedition) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc. and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) for thanking Kuwait on its standing with the Indian Muslims.

The Indian media has reported that he has been charged with sedition for making a “provocative” comment on social media early this week “to cause disharmony and create rift in the society”.

In the light of the recent sharp reaction from the Arab world towards “the growing tide of Islamophobia in India” and urging the central government to take urgent steps to curb it, Khan had thanked Kuwait “for standing with Indian Muslims”.

In a Facebook post on April 28, he said, “The Hindutva bigots calculated that given the huge economic stakes involved the Muslim and Arab world will not care about the persecution of Muslims in India”.

Khan who is an intellectual in his own right, reportedly named some Indian Muslims who had contributed to the Islamic culture and civilisation and named Zakir Naik, declared a “fugitive offender” by India, as “a respected household” name in the Arab and Muslim world. Naik, against whom there is a red corner notice by Interpol on India’s request, is presently in Malaysia. Khan had also reportedly commented, “Mind you, bigots, Indian Muslims have opted until now not to complain to the Arab and Muslim world about your hate campaigns and lynching and riots. The day they are pushed to do that, bigots will face an avalanche.”

After hundreds of Muslims who attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference in Delhi in mid-March were affected by COVID-19, the right-wing Hindu forces had accused the community of spreading the virus across the country.

Several BJP leaders made provocative and communal statements on Twitter and to media outfits on the issue.

The Indian government, following the Arab world’s expression of concern over it had issued a statement cautioning the Indian community in the Gulf countries to remain vigilant against attempts to sow religious divisions.

The Indian government had blamed “forces inimical to India” for creating “divisions within our community.”

Meanwhile, reacting to the police action, a number of prominent citizens have issued a public statement expressing solidarity with Khan.

The statement signed by 92 persons, including Swami Agnivesh, Irfan Engineer, Jawed Naqvi, John Dayal, Arun Kumar, said, “Dr. Khan is known for taking bold public positions. He was the first Muslim scholar in the world who denounced ISIL, which later became IS or ISIS. He issued a statement opposing the barbaric crimes of ISIL (IS or ISIS) and Boko Haram against minorities. He takes strong stands against extremism of all sorts. That makes him a prominent critic of RSS.”

Khan had assumed the post of chairman of the Commission, a quasi-judicial body, on July 20, 2017. His three-year term is to end this July.