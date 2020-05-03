Girl shot dead over marriage dispute

FAISALABAD: A young girl was shot dead over a marriage dispute in the area of Sadr police.According to a police spokesman, Imtiaz Bajwa wanted to marry (E) of Chak 225/RB Malkhanwala but her mother refused to accept his proposal. After refusal, Imtiaz along with his accomplices entered the house of the girl and shot her dead.

141 overseas Pakistanis arrive: Some 141 overseas Pakistanis have reached at Faisalabad from Muscat through PIA flight. Officers of district administration received them at the airport and shifted them to quarantine centre PARS Jhang Road and local hotels for their sampling and isolation due to coronavirus pandemic. The PIA flight also brought dead bodies of Shafiq and Qasim Ali.

Abducted girl recovered: Mureedwala police Saturday recovered a young girl after 8 months of her abduction. According to police spokesman, Sehar was abducted from Mureedwala about 8 months ago and her relatives registered a case in this regard. The police traced whereabouts of her kidnapper and arrested accused Ahmad and Arshad and recovered the girl.